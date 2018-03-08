Firefighters Plan Benefit to Help Family of Late Comrade - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Firefighters Plan Benefit to Help Family of Late Comrade

Posted: Updated:

Erie Firefighters are teaming up to help the family of a late comrade who died last year in a tragic crash in Florida. The local firefighters are asking for your support. 

They are holding a benefit, Friday, March 9 from 6 - 10 p.m. at the Brewerie at Union Station. It's to honor Steve McKenrick, who died in a Florida car wreck almost one year ago. The wreck also took the life of his mother, and severely injured his sister. 

This Friday, for one night only, the Brewerie will re-name two house beers after McKenrick. a portion of each pint sold will be going to a college fund for Steve's two children. Tips from bartending firefighters will also go to the college fund. 
 

