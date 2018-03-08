Deliberations Begin After Homicide Defendant Testifies

The fate of an Oil City man charged with killing another man at an off-campus apartment in Edinboro, is now in the hands of a jury.

Devin Stevenson, 23, is charged with killing 22-year-old O'Shae Imes during a botched drug deal in March of 2015.

On Thursday, Stevenson took the stand to testify.

On the night of the shooting, Stevenson testified that he went to an apartment to deliver a pound of marijuana to Andrew Baker.

During the transaction, Stevenson said a masked man, later identified as Imes, entered the room, pulled a gun on him, and demanded Stevenson to hand over the weed.

Investigators say the gun Imes used in the attempted robbery was a pellet gun.

When Imes briefly looked away, Stevenson testified that he pulled out his gun and opened fire on both Imes and Baker.

Imes died a year later, due to complications from three gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right leg.

Baker was shot in the shoulder, and testified against Stevenson.

Baker faces a conspiracy to commit robbery charge in connection to the incident.

Stevenson testified that he shot at both men, because he feared for his life.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Sellers says Stevenson’s testimony doesn’t match up with the evidence.

According to Sellers, Stevenson shot Imes as he attempted to run away.

Jurors received the case around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deliberations continue Friday morning.