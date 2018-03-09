Getting Closer and Closer to 200

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: With nearly 15 inches of snow in the past two days we are inching closer to the 200" mark for the season. Each inch of snow is a new single season record for Erie. Currently 186.6" puts us only 13.4" away from 200 for the season. If reached, we would surpass Buffalo, New York's single season snow record of 199.4" set back in the 1976-77 snow season. ENN John Stehlin