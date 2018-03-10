Seven Arrested, Drugs Seized in Three Jamestown Raids

Seven people have been arrested and more drugs are off the streets in Jamestown, New York after three drug raids Friday.

An investigation into the sale of crystal meth at 238 Forest Ave. brought police to the residence around 6:05 a.m. Officers seized meth, paraphernalia and cash with a search warrant.

Christine L. Dean, 44, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Scott E. Verrett, 58, and Dawn E. Dean, 61, were also arrested for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.

About a half-hour later at 6:40 a.m., investigators arrived at 22 Bassett Street. 21 grams of meth, cocaine, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and cash were discovered.

Stacie N. Gander, 38; Morgan N. Merrill-Larson, 24; and Dustin A. Newbree, 26, were charged with three counts of criminal possessions of a controlled substance. They also face charges for criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators also served a search warrant at 2256 Willard Street Extension in the Town of Ellicott around 2:25 p.m.

Tyler C. Anderson, 27, was found walking a dog a short distance away on Willow Ave. before the warrant was executed. He resisted arrest as police tried to take him into custody.

grams of cocaine, 4 pounds of marijuana and 15 long guns were seized from the residence. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia and cash. Anderson is not allowed to have any firearms due to prior, non-related criminal convictions.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force (Jamestown Police and Ellicott Police), New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) together conducted the investigations and obtained the warrants.

