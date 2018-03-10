Many People Enjoy Annual "Spring Fest" on the Slopes

Although Spring is still a few weeks away, many folks headed out to the slopes over at Peek'n Peak Saturday to welcome the season.

Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, New York celebrated spring with its annual Spring Fest.

The event was free and typically celebrates the end of the winter season at Peek'n Peak.

However, there was still plenty of snow covering the resort, which made it a great day to go snowboarding and skiing.