Many People Enjoy Annual "Spring Fest" on the Slopes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Many People Enjoy Annual "Spring Fest" on the Slopes

Posted: Updated:

Although Spring is still a few weeks away, many folks headed out to the slopes over at Peek'n Peak Saturday to welcome the season.

Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, New York celebrated spring with its annual Spring Fest.

The event was free and typically celebrates the end of the winter season at Peek'n Peak.

However, there was still plenty of snow covering the resort, which made it a great day to go snowboarding and skiing.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com