Dozens Lined State Street for Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

It was a cold, but sunny day at the 41st Annual Saint Patrick's Day parade in downtown Erie.

This year, the Knights and Ladies of Saint Patrick hosted the parade.

The Girard High School marching band kicked this year's parade off.

Over 50 units came out, tossing candy to kids along the street.

Some of the Erie News Now crew made an appearance as well.

Everyone involved celebrated the Irish heritage here in our community.