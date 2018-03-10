Dozens Lined State Street for Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dozens Lined State Street for Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Posted: Updated:

It was a cold, but sunny day at the 41st Annual Saint Patrick's Day parade in downtown Erie.

This year, the Knights and Ladies of Saint Patrick hosted the parade.

The Girard High School marching band kicked this year's parade off.

Over 50 units came out, tossing candy to kids along the street.

Some of the Erie News Now crew made an appearance as well.

Everyone involved celebrated the Irish heritage here in our community.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com