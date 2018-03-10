One Person is in Custody After High Speed Chase Through Crawford County

Meadville City Police have confirmed to Erie News Now that one person is in custody after a police chase through Crawford County.

Reports of a vehicle leading several police units on a chase came in around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The police chase began in the City of Meadville, according to the Crawford County 911 Call Center.

Around 9:30 p.m., there were reports the vehicle had wrecked on Towpath Road in Union Township, and that the person had fled the vehicle leading several police units on a pursuit.

The suspect was caught on Marsh Road in Union Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Meadville.

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Erie News Now will continue to follow the investigation.