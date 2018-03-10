Barber National Institute Accepts Entries for Annual Art Show and Sale

Barber National Institute Accepts Entries for Annual Art Show an - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 02:39 PM Updated: Mar 08, 2018 02:39 PM

The Barber National Institute accepted submissions Thursday for its annual art show and sale.

It showcases the work of Erie area artists. They can sell their art if they like.

The show not only exposes the community to local art, but it also allows attendees learn more about the Barber National Institute.

The art show has different entries for children and adults in an all-inclusive atmosphere.

"We don't make any identifiable comment that somebody has a disability," said Bridget Barber, director of external affairs for the Barber National Institute. "The art appreciator would never know if they're looking art that been done by a individual with an intellectual or physical disability or by somebody - an artist in the community. It's really all about the art."

Saturday is the last day to submit art.

The show runs April 13-16.

