Republicans Fight Pennsylvania's New Congressional District Lines

The new district lines put in place by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is causing a backlash from Republicans, not only in the state, but in the nation's capitol.

“When the State Supreme Court blatantly violates the law for their own partisan gain, that’s a really bad situation to be in,” said Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA).

The decision by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to change the state’s congressional map is causing Republican lawmakers in both the U.S. House and Senate to defend the constitution.

“You have to ask yourself, 'Wait a minute, is there a reason they’re doing it?'," said Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA-3). "I need a better reason than the five members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court."

Both Rep. Kelly and Sen. Toomey believe the old map, which the court ruled was gerrymandered, was done legally and are encouraging their Republican colleagues in the state to challenge the latest redraw.

“Are you joining other Republicans here in fighting back on it?," said Kellie Meyer, Erie News Now Washington correspondent.

“Yes, I am very aggressively,” said Sen. Toomey.

A big factor in this is how the new map will affect the balance of power in Congress.

Republicans say the new map favors Democrats, which could flip a handful of seats from red to blue this November.

“The magic number for Democrats to take over control of the House is 24," said Miguel Rodriguez of the left-leaning Center for American Progress. "If you can get six out of Pennsylvania, that’s not an insignificant amount.”

Rodriguez said the battle over the map will be one to watch as we head into midterm season, especially with Republicans working to stop the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from imposing this map.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is confident this map will be in play for the May primary, which is now just two months away.

“I’m ready," said Gov. Wolf. "My job as Governor is to implement the laws and decisions, and I will do that.”

This weekend, President Trump headed to the Keystone state ahead of next week’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th district outside Pittsburgh. The opening was created by Congressman Tim Murphy's resignation.

Trump has been a strong supporter of the appeal by Republicans and pushing them to take it all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

The new map will not be in effect for this Tuesday's special election, but it will be in place by the May primary.

