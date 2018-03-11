Fire at Mobile Home in Millcreek Township Displaces Residents - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire at Mobile Home in Millcreek Township Displaces Residents

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3400 block of West 12th Street Sunday morning.

The fire was called in just after 7:30 a.m., by someone at the Erie International Airport who was able to see visible signs of a fire.

Several fire crews responded to the scene at a mobile home park, where the fire completely destroyed the home.

As of 8:45 a.m., parts of West 12th Street near the scene have been blocked off, as crews work to put out the remaining smoke.

According to the West Lake Assistant Fire Chief, one person who was inside the mobile home was transported to UPMC Hamot, their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

