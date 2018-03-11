Man Recovering After Fire at Mobile Home in Millcreek Township

A 67-year-old man is recovering after an early morning fire ripped through his Millcreek Township mobile home Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 12th Street.

Firefighters from several departments arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the home.

When crews arrived, they found the man who live there outside suffering from injuries. Police have not released his name.

Investigators said the home is a total loss. The fire also caused damage to a neighboring home.

The Red Cross was also called in to assist.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.