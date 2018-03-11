Water Main Replacement May Cause Delays

Work will start this week to replace a water main in east Erie.

Erie Water Works and its contractor Chivers Construction Company will be performing the work along East Avenue between East 12th Street and the railroad tracks.

The water main replacement is being done ahead of the McBride Viaduct project.

Drivers may see traffic delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The work is expected to take one to two months.

