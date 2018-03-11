NCAA Men's Basketball Reveals Tournament Bracket

The 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament field is set. Sunday the NCAA selection committee announced the 68 team field that will compete for the National Championship.

The Virginia Cavaliers earned the top seed in the tournament and are the one seed in the South Region. Villanova, Kansas, and Xavier round out the other teams to receive a one seed for the tournament.

Oklahoma considered a bubble team by many, made its way into the tournament as a 10 seed and will face off against Rhode Island in the first round of the Midwest Region.

The first four games include match ups of LIU Brooklyn against Radford, and St Bonaventure will battle with UCLA on Tuesday. Syracuse and Arizona will match-up Wednesday night as well as North Carolina Central and Texas Southern.

Syracuse was selected as the last team to make the NCAA field.

The first four teams out were Baylor, USC, St. Mary's and Notre Dame.

Defending champion North Carolina will begin its title defense in the West Region with a meeting against Cinderella hopeful Lipscomb who made the tournament for the first time in school history.

The NCAA Tournament gets underway Thursday, March 15th with Tennessee against Wright St kicking off the festivities.

Click here for the full NCAA bracket.