Sacred Heart's annual spaghetti dinner draws big, hungry crowd

A local church drummed up some big community support tonight.

As the Sacred Heart church held their annual spaghetti dinner.



A packed house filled the basement to fill up on some spaghetti, and some took their food-to-go.



Some local businesses donated goods into theme baskets for sale, and a fifty/fifty raffle.



The proceeds from the event went to the Altar Society at Sacred Hearts.

"Everybody from the parish brings their family and their kids, and their long-lost relatives from all over town to come to our spaghetti dinner," said President of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, Jean Malthaner

Donors also provided some of the sides, and wine at the dinner.