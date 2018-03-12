New York Times Releases Article Focusing on McBride Viaduct

The New York Times published an article Monday morning focusing on the debate surrounding the proposed demolition of the McBride Viaduct.

The article is titled "In Erie, One City Block is a Trek of Disrespect."

It comes as the group spearheading the effort to save the bridge heads to Harrisburg to voice their concerns on the issue.

That group, Erie CPR, connected with a New York Times reporter back in February, 2018. The reporter spent several days in Erie talking with the mayor's office staff and residents who use the bridge.

PennDOT plans to tear down the old bridge, which has been closed to drivers for years. Erie CPR wants to save it and turn it into a pedestrian walkway.