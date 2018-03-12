Erie Man Indicted for Child Pornography - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Indicted for Child Pornography

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man faces federal charges for child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced Monday.

Adam G. Ryzinski, 38, was named in the two-count indictment.

He received and possessed digital photos and videos that showed prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to information presented to the court.

Under the law, Ryzinski could spend as much as 40 years in prison, pay a fine of up to $500,000 or both.

The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood. The nationwide initiative was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

