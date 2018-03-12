Millcreek Detectives Continue to Investigate Woman's Murder in Whispering Woods

Millcreek Police detectives are still busy, following up leads in their investigation into last Thursday's murder in Whispering Woods.

The defendant, John Grazioli, surrendered to police, after telling a priest he killed his wife.

Police said he also left a note, confessing to the murder.

The body of his wife was found in the home they shared.

She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police today focused on interviewing people who spoke with either the victim or defendant in the days before the fatal shooting.

They are also checking financial records, and looking into a custody dispute between the defendant and his ex wife.

That dispute ended today with a judge awarding sole custody of the two children to Grazioli's ex wife.

Police think their main investigation will last several more days.

Millcreek Police Captain Mike Kabasinski said, "It will remain active I would say another week at least as a primary focus. From that point on, anything supplementary we would need to followup until it is known if the case goes to trial."

John Grazioli remains in jail without bond.

He preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for later this month.

We've learned he will be represented by Erie attorney Brian Arrowsmith.