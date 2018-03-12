New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Erie County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Erie County

Posted:

Sushi lovers have a new place to try in Erie County. Monday, "Royal Sushi" had a ribbon cutting ceremony at it's new location at 7200 Peach Street. Owners says this is the 9th restaurant for Royal Sushi but the first one in Erie County.

It's located near Sam's Club in the former Old Country Buffet location. Other locations are in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and New Jersey.  The new location is open everyday from 11am to 10pm. 

