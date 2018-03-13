Mayor's Business Council Meets for First Time

The City of Erie's newly formed mayor's business council has its first meeting under its belt.

The panel met Tuesday morning at Erie City Hall.

The council is comprised of business leaders from manufacturing, small business owners, minority business owners, high-tech entrepreneurs and elected officials.

Mayor Joe Schember said he will not make an economic development move without consulting the group.

Members of the council Tuesday discussed several key issues with the mayor and his administration. They included code enforcement, zoning, inspections, land use and business attraction and retention.

The administration will give the council a progress report on the issues at next month's meeting.

