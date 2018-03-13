Mayor's Business Council Meets for First Time - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mayor's Business Council Meets for First Time

Posted: Updated:

The City of Erie's newly formed mayor's business council has its first meeting under its belt.

The panel met Tuesday morning at Erie City Hall.

The council is comprised of business leaders from manufacturing, small business owners, minority business owners, high-tech entrepreneurs and elected officials.

Mayor Joe Schember said he will not make an economic development move without consulting the group.     

Members of the council Tuesday discussed several key issues with the mayor and his administration. They included code enforcement, zoning, inspections, land use and business attraction and retention.

The administration will give the council a progress report on the issues at next month's meeting.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com