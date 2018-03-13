Approaching 200 Inches

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Here's is an update snow accumulation forecast for the region. Heaviest snow expect overnight through Wednesday morning. Officially 188.6" of snow this season. We are nearing a March record for snow the first time two snow records were broken in the same season. The other record was set in December. ENN John Stehlin
Students across the country are expected to walk out of their classrooms Wednesday morning to protest gun violence. The National School Walkout is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in every time zone and last for 17 minutes -- a minute for each life lost...
