Three finalists named for Union City superintendent

Three finalists hoping to become the next superintendent in the Union City Area School District made their case Tuesday night to the school board and parents.

Joan Quickle has served as the Union City Area School District's director of curriculum and special projects for the last four years. She previously spent over 20 years in Union City's schools as both a teacher and principal

Quickle is up against a pair of Ft. LeBoeuf School District administrators for the job. Those candidates include Director of Secondary Education, Matthew Bennett and Director of Elementary Education, Sean Wolfrom.

Bennett has worked in the Ft. LeBoeuf schools for 22 years. Wolfrom, a total of 25 years in public education, the last three in that position with Ft. LeBoeuf, according to Dr. Dean Maynard, executive director of the Northwestern Pa. Tri-County Intermediate Unit #5, which assisted Union City officials with the search.

The candidates are looking to replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Sandra Myers, who is retiring at the end of this school year. She has led the district since 2002. Each candidate spoke the audience separately from one another, but answered the same seven questions from Maynard and other IU5 panelists as gathered from a survey of taxpayers within the school district.

A special committee could make a final decision next week, said school board president George Trauner. The majority of the board must agree on the selection.

"We started talking about the strengths and weaknesses of the school district, put a survey on their website," Maynard said about the search process. "We put out statewide applications to come into the (Intermediate Unit #5)."

"There have been a lot of good things that have been done," Trauner said reflecting on Myers' tenure. "I think we're looking at those things to continue."

The school board is expected to formally approve the new superintendent at their April 12 meeting, Trauner said.