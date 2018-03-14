Erie's Public Schools Officially Receives $14M in Extra Funding - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Public Schools Officially Receives $14M in Extra Funding

Erie's Public Schools officially received $14M in additional state funding Wednesday.

It was distributed via electronic transfer.

The state officially approved the money March 5. It is coming from an Educational Access Program grant this year.

This comes on top of the district's standard $1M in basic education funding.

The $14M is recurring. It is expected to help the school district get back on its feet after years of multi-million dollar deficits.

Former Pennsylvania budget secretary Charles Zogby was appointed Friday as financial monitor for Erie's Public Schools.

The financial monitor is required by law as part of the district's additional $14 million per year in funding.

Zogby will make superintendent-level pay and report directly to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. His first day will be March 26.

