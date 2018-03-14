Erie High School Students Protest Gun Violence

At Erie High School, hundreds of students are taking a stance against gun violence.

"To be able to buy a gun and take it into a school and shoot up the school is tragic,” said 10th grade student Austin Sutter. “I will not stand for it."

On Wednesday, students gathered on the school's front steps to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida massacre.

"Those were innocent lives, innocent people, innocent kids,” said 9th grade student Darrel Moffatt. “They did not deserve to have their lives taken from them."

Those involved in the protest, are also calling for stricter gun laws.

"I'm participating in this because i think gun laws should change,” said 9th grade student Jayden Lawrence. “There should be restrictions on them."

Students who organized the walkout also made and sold anti-violence shirts.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to the Victims Fund.

"I feel like it's really important that we get involved in things like this,” said 12th grade student Cheyenne Camp. “A lot of inner-city school kids, I feel, don't get to voice how they feel."

While some schools prohibited the walk-out, the Erie School District allowed students to participate.

"We try to let the students know that they have a voice in what is going on, and what can be done in this building,” said Erie High School Principal Mike Pisano. “I think that's something for them to learn, that their voice does mean something and I think that was a great part of what this event was all about."