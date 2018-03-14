Record March Snow - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Snow Season Continues

Record March Snow

Posted: Updated:

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: A New record snowfall for the month of March has been set at the Erie International Airport. Today's snowfall of 2.9" put the monthly total to 35". This is the first time that two monthly snowfall records have been broken in one season. This puts us at 191.5 for the season, just 7.9" from braking Buffalo's single season record of 199.4" and 8.5" from 200". ENN John Stehlin

