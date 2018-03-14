Tunes of Traveling Celtic Trio Part of Penn State Behrend Concert Series

A traveling musical trio makes a stop in Erie County to share their tunes on the campus of Penn State Behrend.

"The East Pointers" is an award-winning Celtic trio, founded on Prince Edward Island, on Canada's East Coast. they performed at Behrend as part of the "Rhythms of Life Series," an outreach program of the college's Office of Educational Equity and Diversity, which is free and open to the public.

Wednesday's lunchtime concert was free. The programs welcome different types of music, dance and storytelling.