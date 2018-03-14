Tunes of Traveling Celtic Trio Part of Penn State Behrend Concer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tunes of Traveling Celtic Trio Part of Penn State Behrend Concert Series

Posted: Updated:

A traveling musical trio makes a stop in Erie County to share their tunes on the campus of Penn State Behrend. 

"The East Pointers" is an award-winning Celtic trio, founded on Prince Edward Island, on Canada's East Coast. they performed at Behrend as part of the "Rhythms of Life Series," an outreach program of the college's Office of Educational Equity and Diversity, which is free and open to the public.  
Wednesday's lunchtime concert was free. The programs welcome different types of music, dance and storytelling. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com