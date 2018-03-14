Meadville High School Students Take Part In National School Walk - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meadville High School Students Take Part In National School Walk-Out

Posted: Updated:

Students at Meadville High School were among the nationwide movement where students left classes to protest gun laws. With signs in hand and braved the cold and snow to be a part of the nationwide movement, honoring the 17 Parkland, Florida shooting victims. The posters held up by the students and focused on safety in schools and being a voice for those that are no longer here. 
 

