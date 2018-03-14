World Renowned Archeologist Shares New Discoveries

Bob Nickerson has owned R-Dream Farm in Columbus Twp., Warren County since 1991. But he received a letter last week from his milk processor, Texas-based Dean Foods -- also owner of Erie's Meadow Brook plant -- in which the company informed Nickerson they were terminating their contract with him effective May 31.More >>
Bob Nickerson has owned R-Dream Farm in Columbus Twp., Warren County since 1991. But he received a letter last week from his milk processor, Texas-based Dean Foods -- also owner of Erie's Meadow Brook plant -- in which the company informed Nickerson they were terminating their contract with him effective May 31.More >>
Regis A. Brown, 57, of Fairview, also faces two counts each of aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse, as well as charges of unlawful restraint of a minor and possession of an instrument of crime.More >>
Regis A. Brown, 57, of Fairview, also faces two counts each of aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse, as well as charges of unlawful restraint of a minor and possession of an instrument of crime.More >>
Many student walkouts, held across the country today, were accompanied by protest rallies calling for stricter gun control regulations. That was not the case at Girard High School.More >>
Many student walkouts, held across the country today, were accompanied by protest rallies calling for stricter gun control regulations. That was not the case at Girard High School.More >>
What we know so far is, a male victim was transported to a local hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the head.More >>
What we know so far is, a male victim was transported to a local hospital after he was allegedly stabbed in the head.More >>
On a day where students across the country walked out of their schools to protest gun violence, students at Cathedral Prep, and Villa Maria Academy gathered in a special mass Wednesday morning. The decision to keep students inside was met some backlash from a group of Villa grads, who claim the students were being denied their first amendment rights. The school stands by their decision.More >>
On a day where students across the country walked out of their schools to protest gun violence, students at Cathedral Prep, and Villa Maria Academy gathered in a special mass Wednesday morning. The decision to keep students inside was met some backlash from a group of Villa grads, who claim the students were being denied their first amendment rights. The school stands by their decision.More >>
Tenants must meet financial requirement in order to qualify.More >>
Tenants must meet financial requirement in order to qualify.More >>
Grazioli contacted his ex-wife, who called police.More >>
Grazioli contacted his ex-wife, who called police.More >>