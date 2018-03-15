Two Drivers Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 99

State Police are looking for more information and any witnesses who may have seen a two car, crash late this morning along Route 99.

Both drivers were seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 11:20 am north of McKean.

Troopers say a car driven by Mark O'Connor was traveling south, and collided with a northbound car operated by John Widner.

Both cars ended up in deep snow.

The collision was so violent that the engine of one of the cars ended up on the other side of the road.

One driver was ejected.

The other driver was pinned in his car.

Drivers who stopped, stayed with him until emergency crews arrived.

George Pasquarbello said, "We kept him talking, that was the main objective. Once we got his eyes open, to keep him talking, keep him conscious, not let him slip away and we did."

Both victims were rushed by ambulance to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call State Police at Lawrence Park at 898-1641.