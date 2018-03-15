Overcoming Erie's Brain Drain; Some Young People Choose to Stay

Brain Drain is one of the major problems facing the Erie area. Many young, educated, and talented, people decide to leave after they obtain their college degree. Many reasons can be blamed for Erie's Brain Drain. It could be the weather, or young people may simply want a change of scenery. Clearly, the main reason is difficulty in finding a job that matches the young person's skill set. Some Penn State Behrend students are overcoming that problem.

Many Penn State Behrend students will soon be leaving campus,after successfully obtaining their degrees. A career fair, held today, will help many of them find the right job. Some companies, such as Nestle/Purina are offering jobs at locations across the United States.

"And outside of the country," said Geoffrey Lyon. Lyon represented Nestle/Purina at the career fair. He talked to many students interested in working far from Erie. "We've had a lot of them ask about South America. We show them our information, that we're located throughout the world," Lyon said.

Some students attending the career fair grew up in the Erie area, and they wouldn't mind staying here. But, if the right job is not available in this area, they will contribute to the Brain Drain, and leave. Jarrod D' Annibale grew up in Harborcreek, but would relocate elsewhere.

"My opinion, wherever I find the best opportunity. Whether that's in Erie of if I have to go somewhere else. Absolutely. I would go wherever the money is. That's why I'm here in school," he said.

Chelsea Czerwinski attended a Behrend career fair when she was student at the school two years ago. She grew up in Erie and Summit Township, and found a great job at Lord Corporation. Today she's recruiting Behrend students and telling them they too can work close to home.

"I graduated with a Supply Chain degree. I'm talking to a lot of Supply Chain students and saying what opportunities are at Lord. It's a very good major to get into and a lot of opportunities," she said.

Chelsea must also tell candidates about Lord Corporation opportunities in North Carolina. Those tired of Erie weather are very interested.

"I'm seeing a little of both. I think with this weather being so bad, people are like,'Yeah, North Carolina doesn't sound too bad," she said.

Those concerned about Erie's Brain Drain do not have to worry about Tara Seigworth. She grew up in Wesleyville, and will graduate from Behrend with a Psychology degree. She says she will find a job in Human Resources.

"I would love to stay local in Erie. There's a bunch of opportunities for me at the VA, and any of the hospitals. At Erie Insurance. There's a lot of opportunities for me to stay in Erie," she said.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember says stopping the Brain Drain is one of his top priorities. He says two of his children left Erie to find jobs, even though they wanted to stay.

