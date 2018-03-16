Driver Killed in Crash with Snow Plow in Crawford County Identified

The driver of a Jeep was killed in a crash involving a snow plow in Crawford County Thursday night.

35-year-old Shaun Althouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened on Route 27 in Randolph Township around 10 p.m.

State Troopers say Althouse died when his Jeep went out of control coming around a curve and collided with a PennDOT plow about a half-mile west of Beauchat Road. The crash crushed the passenger side of the Jeep. Althouse was the only person inside.

The driver of the snow plow was taken to Meadville Medical Center to be checked out.

There is a hill and curve in the road where the crash happened. It was also snowy at the time.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.