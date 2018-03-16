McBride Viaduct Group Discusses National Article, Said It Feels Betrayed

The group that has been lobbying to save the McBride Viaduct is pressing the issue again.

Members of Erie CPR, along with supporters of the bridge, Friday morning discussed an article written in the New York Times about the viaduct earlier this week.

Supporters felt the article painted a clearer picture of the struggles the east side faces and the importance of that bridge.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember said the bridge will be torn down.

Multiple people at Friday's meeting called the lack of action from city hall systemic racism and said they feel betrayed.

"I think they are being discriminating in not hearing what's going on on the east side," said Cynthia Muhammad, publisher of the Erie Metropolitan Black Page. "They know the condition there, they know the hopeless that exists, and they are not willing to address that? That makes no sense to me. You say you serve the citizens, then serve the citizens - all the citizens."

Erie CPR is holding another Save the Viaduct meeting this Sunday at St. Ann's Church from 3 to 5 p.m.

