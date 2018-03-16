Gannon students call for safety officer to be re-hired amidst faculty layoffs

Gannon University has announced the cut back of several faculty and staff, including one staff member that has students demanding he be hired back.

In a statement to Erie News Now, the university said that change is a "hard" but "necessary" dynamic, hence the layoffs.



We haven't received any exact names or the number of employees cut, but one name has been making the rounds on social media.

Students are calling for the re-hiring of Gannon Police and Safety officer, John Coleman.



A petition was started by a student at the college, and that petition has over 890 digital signatures.



Erie News Now reached out to a couple of students who told us the 17-year employee has played an integral part in making their Gannon experience, a pleasant one.



Students have also started a“bring back Officer Coleman” hashtag.



The school has not said whether or not any other members of the Police and Safety force are being let go as well

We reached out to the university for specific numbers and departments that were being affected by the cuts. We were told there would be no further comment at this time.

You can view their full statement below.