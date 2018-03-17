How well do you know Saint Patrick's Day?

As people continue to celebrate this Saint Patrick’s Day, it's important to know how it all started.

Party goers were packing the streets, and the pubs for yet another Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.



With Irish music, and plenty of green to match, the Irish spirit of Saint Patrick is present.... Except Saint Patrick himself, isn't Irish.



You heard that right.



"No, Saint Patrick was probably either Italian, or Portuguese."



Monsignor, Henry Kriegel of the Saint Patrick Parish.





"But he went to Ireland as a missionary, and Christianized Ireland."



Henry says the celebration began as a great feast, and has been a primarily American celebration.



"Right, it’s a celebration of their culture, more than anything else.” Kriegel said ” More than a religious feast, it's certainly a celebration of their culture. Lots of beer, and good food."



So how did we get from here, to here?



The answer, Irish immigrants, and their connection to their homeland.





"They were incredibly, incredibly poor, men worked on the oar boats, women were domestic servants.” Kriegel said “And I think when it came to a feast day, like Saint Patrick’s day, they just let loose, and celebrated, and had a good time."



So the pastor broke it down for you. But how about the people that are down here celebrating? We went up to a few, and tested their knowledge.



ANDREW HYMAN: Is Saint Patrick Irish, Italian, or British?

Passerby: “Um, Saint Patrick is definitely Italian.”



ANDREW HYMAN: “He is not Irish”

PARTYGOER: “I did not know that!”

PARTYGOER 2: “He actually was not Irish”

And they passed with flying colors... Or maybe just green. Either way, it was a day of celebration, even Saint Patrick could be proud of.



And we hope everyone who did celebrate today did it responsibly.