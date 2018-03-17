How well do you know Saint Patrick's Day? - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

How well do you know Saint Patrick's Day?

Posted: Updated:

As people continue to celebrate this Saint Patrick’s Day, it's important to know how it all started.

Party goers were packing the streets, and the pubs for yet another Saint Patricks Day celebration.

With Irish music, and plenty of green to match, the Irish spirit of Saint Patrick is present.... Except Saint Patrick himself, isn't Irish.

You heard that right.
 

"No, Saint Patrick was probably either Italian, or Portuguese."

Monsignor, Henry Kriegel of the Saint Patrick Parish.


"But he went to Ireland as a missionary, and Christianized Ireland."

Henry says the celebration began as a great feast, and has been a primarily American celebration.

"Right, its a celebration of their culture, more than anything else. Kriegel said More than a religious feast, it's certainly a celebration of their culture. Lots of beer, and good food."
 
So how did we get from here, to here?

The answer, Irish immigrants, and their connection to their homeland.


"They were incredibly, incredibly poor, men worked on the oar boats, women were domestic servants. Kriegel said And I think when it came to a feast day, like Saint Patricks day, they just let loose, and celebrated, and had a good time."

So the pastor broke it down for you. But how about the people that are down here celebrating? We went up to a few, and tested their knowledge.
 

ANDREW HYMAN: Is Saint Patrick Irish, Italian, or British?

Passerby: Um, Saint Patrick is definitely Italian.

ANDREW HYMAN: He is not Irish

PARTYGOER: I did not know that!

PARTYGOER 2: He actually was not Irish

And they passed with flying colors... Or maybe just green. Either way, it was a day of celebration, even Saint Patrick could be proud of.
 

And we hope everyone who did celebrate today did it responsibly.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com