Hit-and-run crash knocks power out for thousands of East Erie Penelec customers

More than 6000 Penelec customers are being affected by a hit and run crash on Erie’s east side this evening.



The crash happened just before 7:00 pm when a pick-up truck hit a utility pole, and another vehicle In the 3800 block of East Avenue.

At this time, Erie Police have not yet found the truck, or the person responsible for the collision.



Penelec expects power to be restored by midnight at the latest.



