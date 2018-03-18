One Female is in Custody, Erie Police Investigating Early Mornin - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

One Female is in Custody, Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide

Erie Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning at 1019 East Avenue.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:16 a.m.

A female is in custody, she is expected to be arraigned sometime Sunday.

No further information is being released at this time. We will continue to follow the investigation.

