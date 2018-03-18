Excited Erie SeaWolves Fans Turn Out for Super Ticket Saturday

Baseball fans visited UPMC Park as the Erie SeaWolves hosted Super Ticket Saturday.

Super Ticket Saturday marked the start of individual ticket sales at the park's box office.

Fans also had the opportunity to be featured on the SeaWolves opening day countdown.

The regular season opener is Thursday, April 5. The home opener is set for Friday, April 13.

The SeaWolves also introduced new jersey styles and a new cap. They will be worn on the field during the 2018 season.

"This is the unofficial kickoff for the 2018 season," said Greg Gania, assistant general manager for the Erie SeaWolves. "We have our national anthem tryouts going on. It's everybody's first opportunity to get a grilled Smith's hot dog at the ballpark, so I know folks are already lined up at the grills for that. It's the first day our ticket package holders can pick up their tickets, and single game tickets are on sale."

"It's a great thing for Erie to have something like this," said John Mang of Erie. "We have been fans. We buy quarter season tickets and packages for the last several years."

The day also included a stuff the batter's box food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

