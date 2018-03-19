Mother of Woman Killed by Husband in Millcreek Township Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of the woman who investigators said was killed by her husband March 8 at their Whispering Woods home has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Amanda Grazioli's mother, Denise Katz, is suing John Grazioli for damages in excess of $50,000 plus costs, fees and punitive damages for each of the five counts.

The lawsuit accuses John Grazioli of negligence because he failed to protect Katz's daughter from physical harm, caused her injury and untimely death, and caused Katz extreme emotional and psychological pain and agony.

It also claims John Grazioli caused monetary damages in the form of lost wages and future earning capacity. Her death also caused significant final expenses, the lawsuit said.

Another count alleges battery because John Grazioli caused harmful and offensive contact to Amanda Grazioli by shooting and killing her.

John Grazioli, 44, remains jailed without bond. He is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

He was arrested after confessing to the murder to a priest at the rectory of Saint Peter Cathedral in downtown Erie. A handgun was found in Grazioli's coat when he surrendered.

Amanda Grazioli's funeral was Saturday in her hometown of Altoona.

