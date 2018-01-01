Erie Police have filed first-degree murder and criminal homicide charges against a woman in her boyfriend's death.

Windi Thomas, 44, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

She was awaiting arraignment on the homicide and first-degree murder charges as of Tuesday afternoon.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled the death of Keeno Butler, 44, as a homicide.

A four-and-a-half hour autopsy Monday determined the cause of death was complications from blunt force trauma, Cook said.

Officers were called to the apartment at 1019 East Ave. around 2:16 a.m. Sunday

Police said the woman called 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher she killed her boyfriend.