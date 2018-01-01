News
Suspect in Double Murder Pleads Guilty to DUI
The Fairview Township man charged in a double murder was in court Wednesday, for a DUI case.
Regis Brown, 58, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, stemming from 2016.
Judge Stephanie Domitrovich sentenced Brown to six months in in prison.
Brown is accused of killing his wife 53-year-old Michele Brown and his step-daughter, 35-year-old Tammy Greenawalt at the family's Fairview home on March 9.
Their bodies were discovered March 12.
As Erie News Now has been reporting, Brown has a long criminal history, including several stints in state prison.
Brown remains jailed without bond, on those two murder charges.