The Fairview Township man charged in a double murder was in court Wednesday, for a DUI case.

Regis Brown, 58, pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, stemming from 2016.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich sentenced Brown to six months in in prison.

Brown is accused of killing his wife 53-year-old Michele Brown and his step-daughter, 35-year-old Tammy Greenawalt at the family's Fairview home on March 9.

Their bodies were discovered March 12.

As Erie News Now has been reporting, Brown has a long criminal history, including several stints in state prison.