Former Erie County Farms Workers Now Behind New Cheese and Sausage Store In Erie
The Cheese and Sausage Shop will be open for a month, this Saturday. It's in the former Connie's Ice Cream location on Liberty Street in Erie. Barb "Tuck" Kiehl operates the business. She worked at Erie County Farms for 42 years and says her uncle makes six kinds of fresh sausage every day for sale. It's sold alongside the now 100 types of cheeses offered from around the world.
Kiehl says, "We're trying to work our way up to 200 kinds of cheeses. Some of the companies deliver everyday, so whenever we need stuff, they deliver it for us." The store is open Tuesday through Saturday.