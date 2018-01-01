The Cheese and Sausage Shop will be open for a month, this Saturday. It's in the former Connie's Ice Cream location on Liberty Street in Erie. Barb "Tuck" Kiehl operates the business. She worked at Erie County Farms for 42 years and says her uncle makes six kinds of fresh sausage every day for sale. It's sold alongside the now 100 types of cheeses offered from around the world.