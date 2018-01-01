ERIE, Pa. - The City of Erie's rental inspection program is meant to be revenue-neutral. But an audit conducted by McGill, Power, Bell & Associates released to Erie News Now Wednesday shows it has lost more than $300,000 over the last decade.

"We're not even sure that figure is accurate," said Councilman Casimir Kwitowski. "That's the best the auditors can make out of it."

The program first began in 2006 as a way to ensure public safety in the city's 13,000+ rental properties. But the audit suggests that some landlords have stopped making those payments. Landlords are charged $40 per unit per year for an inspection.

"It would be useful if we were making money," said Council President Sonya Arrington. "But if we're not making money, it's not useful."

But Council, Wednesday, voted to move ahead with the program by unanimously approving a nine-month extension so the inspections can continue. The extension allows the city to make the necessary recommendations from the auditors, Merski said. Kwitowski, council's liaison to the city's code enforcement department, will lead a subcommittee geared to implement those recommendations. The contract with its inspectors -- Building Inspection Underwriters -- was scheduled to expire March 31. During a caucus Wednesday evening, several council members acknowledged an extension of the BIU contract would be likely so the study session can occur without delaying scheduled inspections.

"In fairness to the new administration, we need to give them a chance to let us know what they plan to do as a result of the audit," Councilman Bob Merski said of the Schember administration, which took over in January.

According to the audit, the city has never developed a standard procedure to keep track of those delinquent bills. BIU controls that software; but BIU cannot enforce the code violations they issue unlike the city can because they are only the inspection agency. However, the city could do both should they choose not to contract with BIU in the future.

Finding a solution to these problems, the auditors say, will turn the program around. But first Council must convince each other about the final outcome.