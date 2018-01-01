What happens to anti-depressants after they pass through your body?

According to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, 12.7 percent of Americans over the age of 12 are taking anti-depressants. That's one of the highest percentages in the world.

After people ingest these drugs, they are excreted in human waste and end up in waste water.

Research under Dr. Diana Aga from the University at Buffalo has revealed these drugs are ending up in fish brains. It's happening right here in the Great Lakes.

Dr. Aga is now partnering with a biologist from Buffalo State. They are trying to figure out how these compounds affect fish behavior.

"If a fish is in the environment and another fish is going to eat them, they should have some Cortizone going on, so they can get away or hide," said Dr. Alicia Perez-Fuentetaja, aquatic ecologist at Buffalo State. "Fish that are exposed to antidepressants may not do that. They may hang around and actually not care that there is a predator."

They have found the fish are lacking Cortizone, a common stress hormone, and it could endanger their populations.