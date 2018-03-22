News
U.S. Marshals Searching for Fugitive Wanted on 20-Year-Old Arrest Warrant
He was originally convicted of robbery.
The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on an arrest warrant dated Oct. 7, 1997.
James Ray Mechling is wanted for violating the conditions of his parole with the state. He was originally convicted of robbery.
- AKA Jimmy Ray, Jimmy Kocher, James Mechling, James R. Mechling
- White male
- DOB: 4/13/1959
- Age: 58
- Height: 5’9”
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
He also has several tattoos:
- Upper arm: Swastika/eagle
- Left arm: Heart and cross “mom”
- Right arm: “Born to raise hell”
- Left fingers: “Love”
- Scar right arm
Mechling's last known address was in the 2200 block of Wayne Street in Erie. He is also known to frequent North East Borough, Erie County; Homestead, Allegheny County; Texana, Texarkana, and Wakevillage, Texas; and Ashdown, Arkansas.
Anyone with information on Mechling is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.