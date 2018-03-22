The U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on an arrest warrant dated Oct. 7, 1997.

James Ray Mechling is wanted for violating the conditions of his parole with the state. He was originally convicted of robbery.

AKA Jimmy Ray, Jimmy Kocher, James Mechling, James R. Mechling

White male

DOB: 4/13/1959

Age: 58

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 185 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

He also has several tattoos:

Upper arm: Swastika/eagle

Left arm: Heart and cross “mom”

Right arm: “Born to raise hell”

Left fingers: “Love”

Scar right arm

Mechling's last known address was in the 2200 block of Wayne Street in Erie. He is also known to frequent North East Borough, Erie County; Homestead, Allegheny County; Texana, Texarkana, and Wakevillage, Texas; and Ashdown, Arkansas.