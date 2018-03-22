A chain-reaction crash involving three cars sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 10th Street.

According to reports from the scene, a black Buick sedan hit a silver SUV that was backing out of a driveway.

That crash then caused the SUV to rear-end a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Buick and one of the occupants in the SUV were transported to the hospital.