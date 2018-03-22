News
Three Car Crash Injures Two in Erie
A chain-reaction crash involving three cars sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 10th Street.
According to reports from the scene, a black Buick sedan hit a silver SUV that was backing out of a driveway.
That crash then caused the SUV to rear-end a parked vehicle.
The driver of the Buick and one of the occupants in the SUV were transported to the hospital.
No word yet on the extent of those injuries.