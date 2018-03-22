News
Help Find Erie's Wanted Suspects
Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's Office to help land wanted suspects behind bars.
This week, they are looking for Malano Jones, 20, and Michael Luna, 34. They are both wanted for criminal warrants on charges of possession with the intent to deliver drugs.
Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.
Any information will be held strictly confidential.