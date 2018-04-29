Erie, Millcreek, Warren Police to Join Aggressive Driving Enforcement Initiative
Aggressive driving plays a major role in crashes in Pennsylvania.
Several police departments in northwestern Pennsylvania will be among 235 participating in an aggressive driving enforcement initiative.
The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths. Police will be looking for aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding, work zones safety violations and keeping right-passing left. Drivers can also be cited for driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and other aggressive behaviors.
PennDOT crash data shows speeding played a role in 31,083 crashes in 2016. 458 of those were fatal.
Participating police departments include:
- Erie County – City of Erie and Millcreek Township
- Mercer County – City of Hermitage
- Venango County – Sugarcreek Borough, City of Franklin, and City of Oil City
- Warren County – Conewango Township and City of Warren
The wave runs through April 29, 2018 and coincides with national Distracted Driving Month in April and National Work Zone Awareness Week.
The initiative is part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).