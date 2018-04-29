Several police departments in northwestern Pennsylvania will be among 235 participating in an aggressive driving enforcement initiative.

The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths. Police will be looking for aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding, work zones safety violations and keeping right-passing left. Drivers can also be cited for driving too fast for conditions, following too closely and other aggressive behaviors.

Aggressive driving plays a major role in crashes in Pennsylvania. PennDOT crash data shows speeding played a role in 31,083 crashes in 2016. 458 of those were fatal.

Participating police departments include:

Erie County – City of Erie and Millcreek Township

Mercer County – City of Hermitage

Venango County – Sugarcreek Borough, City of Franklin, and City of Oil City

Warren County – Conewango Township and City of Warren

The wave runs through April 29, 2018 and coincides with national Distracted Driving Month in April and National Work Zone Awareness Week.