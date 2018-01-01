The Erie Catholic Diocese is now busy preparing to release a list of all priests credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The information is expected to be released within the next several weeks.

Today, the diocese said the plan to release the information has been in the works for about a year.

Leaders say they hope the decision will help victims know they are not alone.

The fact a state grand jury launched an investigation into clergy sex abuse in Erie and other dioceses helped to give the plan momentum.

Anne-Marie Welsh, Director of Communications for the Erie Catholic Diocese said, "It was an opportunity for us to truly get a hand on, even in a more deep way, the situation in our diocese. What we know, what we don't know and to get a full report together on this. That gave us more information and put us in a position to do what we are going to do."