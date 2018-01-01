BEAR LAKE, Pa. - The cooler inside the Pot O'Gold dairy farm in Bear Lake was basically empty Friday afternoon. That cold milk has become a hot commodity in recent weeks.

"It's kind of 'catch-up' right now trying to get the supply out there," said Co-Owner Randy Messinger.

Owners Randy and Becky Messinger have seen sales soar upwards of 10 percent higher than usual over the last few weeks. They say it's a result of consumers looking for local products after dairy giant Dean Foods cut contracts with more than 100 farmers in eight states, 42 of those right are in Pennsylvania. As Erie News Now first reported last week, sixteen of those farmers are in western Pennsylvania with the bulk of that number in Northwestern Pa., according to Jayne Sebright of the Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence.

Dean Foods, which is based in Texas, owns the Meadow Brook dairy processing facilities in Erie and Sharpsville.

"People are really interested when they see the people that actually work there and the owners," Becky said. "They're really excited to speak with us about our products."

The Messingers run what's considered a small operation these days, with more than 60 cows on the fourth-generation farm located in Warren County. They process much of their milk themselves with other milk shipped to another contractor who produces various dairy products. What milk Pot O'Gold produces is then shipped to fourteen stores across Northwestern Pennsylvania, including Duran's Farm Fresh Products and Bulk Foods in Waterford.

"We're probably seeing an increase of about 100 bottles a week, which is a big deal here," said Owner Karen Duran. "We're doing between 600 and 700 now where it used to be between 500 and 600 bottles a week."

Some of the farmers who have lost their contract with Dean Foods have reached out to the folks here at Pot O'Gold to process their milk, the Messingers said. The trouble is that they don't have the space right now.

"It would have to be trucked in and processed and then stored, so we'd have to put up another walk-in cooler," Becky said.

But the Messingers don't take the demand lightly. The farming community is small and they know several of the farmers affected, who now have to find a new milk processor before that contract with Dean Foods expires on May 31.

"Our heart and prayers go out to the farmers who need to find a market," Becky said.

Why is Dean Foods cutting contracts?

A Dean spokeswoman tells Erie News Now that there is a surplus of milk on the market but demand for milk is shrinking. The company also cites a decrease in their milk production due to a new processing plant in the region. Recently, Wal-Mart opened their own milk processing plant in Indiana. While Dean didn't explicitly name the retailer as the reason behind the cuts, farmers say the new facility is likely the cause.

"The fluid milk market has always been competitive," said Reace Smith, spokesperson for Dean Foods, in an email to Erie News Now last week. "But we're in unprecedented times."