News
Pond Road Bridge Over Interstate 90 Closed
A section of eastbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near the Ohio state line through the bridge area.
The Pond Road bridge over Interstate 90 in Springfield Township, Erie County has been closed due to damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Monday.
A section of eastbound I-90 will be reduced to one lane near the Ohio state line through the bridge area.
The restriction is expected to start Tuesday, March 27, and remain in effect until late Monday, April 2.
The damage was discovered during an inspection, PennDOT said.