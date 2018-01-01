Two violent fugitives were taken into custody Tuesday morning by two separate teams of the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force based in Erie.

Fugitive Task Force members and state parole agents arrested Ryan Klinger, 38, at 6:45 a.m. at a residence in the 18800 block of Hatchery Road in Corry. He was wanted by state parole on an arrest warrant from March 9 for parole violations. Klinger was originally convicted of robbery. He was taken to Gateway.

Malano D. Jones, 20, was arrested at 7 a.m. by Fugitive Task Force members, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Erie Police Department at a residence in the 1400 block of East 38th Street. He was wanted on four Erie County bench warrants for failure to appear for the charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, DUI, use/possession of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct.